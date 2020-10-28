Residents claim racial disparities in contact tracing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local residents are hoping something can be done as far as battling the coronavirus in certain parts of the city.
Some people said they believe there is a disparity when it comes to contact tracing in parts of West Louisville.
WAVE 3 News talked to Connie McFarland who tested positive for COVID-19 last month. McFarland claims no one ever called her for contact tracing. She said her mother also tested positive and experienced the same thing.
McFarland said she is seeing the issues in her neighborhood and there’s nothing being done regarding the issue.
She said when she called the governor’s office to ask why they aren’t making the calls, they said they were under staffed.
“If you cannot contact these people, if you don’t have enough people to call and you’re willing to hire--then you hire some people,” McFarland said. “But you keep up with my people and you find out where they been so that we can cut it down down here.”
McFarland said that after she made the call her phone was ringing off the hook with people calling her back. The manager of the Jefferson County Health Department tracing system also called back and offered her a job.
