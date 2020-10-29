Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty after missing court date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A judge has issued a warrant for former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty after he missed his Thursday court date.
McCarty didn’t show up for his court hearing that was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court.
After failing to show up, a warrant was issued for McCarty’s arrest with a bond set at $500 cash only.
Court records show McCarty’s last know address was in Lincoln, Massachusetts, in the Boston area.
Two banks are currently demanding money from the former UE basketball coach. Old National Bank alleges that McCarty owes them $75,000.
First Federal Savings Banks alleges that he borrowed $45,000 in October of 2018. According to court documents, this money was due in October 2019. As of September, the bank says the ex-UE coach still owes those funds, plus interest.
Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.
