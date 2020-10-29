Beshear confirms 3rd-highest day ever of new Ky. virus cases: ‘This virus seeks people out'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in Thursday’s update on COVID-19 in Kentucky that there were 1,821 new positive cases of the virus confirmed in the state, the third-highest number of new cases ever announced in one day since March.
It brings the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 103,305.
The governor also said 19 more deaths related to COVID brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 1,461.
“This virus seeks people out,” Beshear said.
With a 1.4% mortality rate in Kentucky, the governor said it is significantly lower than the national average. However, he said it’s still not comforting to families who have lost loved ones to the virus.
“If it hasn’t touched you, someone you personally know, it’s just a matter of time at this point," he said. “So please, help us save lives... I hope we continue to have the strength to continue to want to save lives. I know I do.”
More than half of the counties in the Commonwealth are in the red zone, meaning more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents were confirmed in one day. The colors represent the daily average of virus cases per 100,000 residents in each county:
- Green - Fewer than one case per 100,000 residents
- Yellow - Between one and 10 cases per 100,000 residents
- Orange - Between 10 and 25 cases per 100,000 residents
- Red - More than 25 cases per 100,000 residents
The governor said those in red counties should work from home if possible, have children do virtual learning from home, reduce in-person shopping, and order take-out.
Beshear went on to urge people to wear masks and to stay socially distant, especially in public settings.
He also reiterated the importance of staying safe on Halloween, telling those planning on trick-or-treating to only do so with family and to wear appropriate face masks. Anyone providing candy to trick-or-treaters should only do so with individually wrapped treats that have been sanitized and spread out for children to grab on the porch or sidewalk. Candy bowls are not recommended.
Other updates on the virus in Kentucky include:
- 969 patients currently hospitalized
- 234 patients currently in intensive care
- 120 patients currently on a ventilator
- State positivity rate stands at 6.04%
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.