Breonna Taylor’s mother says Cameron is incompetent, new prosecutor needed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer is asking for an independent prosecutor to re-examine her daughter’s shooting death by Louisville Metro police. Palmer also wants a new grand jury after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to charge the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
“We filed for a new prosecutor,” Palmer said. “So, hopefully, we will get a new prosecutor. Then the sad part is this has to start again.”
Palmer filed the request Wednesday. Two anonymous grand jurors told WAVE 3 News there should have been more charges and think a new prosecutor is a “good idea.” Taylor’s family’s lawyer said Cameron’s statements show he did not do his job.
Palmer and her attorneys said Cameron’s incompetence and failure to accurately do his job led to their request for a new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor’s case. They said Cameron’s statements and the two anonymous grand jurors coming forward, show the case was presented with bias.
Statements made by Cameron on September 23, the day of the grand jury announcement, and interviews that followed led to an unprecedented move for two anonymous grand jurors to come forward. Some of the statements are included below.
“The jury agreed Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in return of deadly fire,” Cameron said. “They ultimately made the determination about whether to charge in this instance.”
The grand jurors said Cameron presented falsehoods and added they came forward for the world to know the truth.
“From the evidence presented to us I have the idea a lot more charges for a lot more officers would have been appropriate,” grand juror number two said.
Lonita Baker, one of the Taylor family attorneys, said Cameron’s statements showed he did not follow the prosecutor’s role in grand jury proceedings.
"[Cameron] said they couldn’t prove homicide charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Baker said. “Beyond a reasonable doubt is not the standard of proof for the grand jury.”
Baker said Palmer filed the application because all evidence was not presented.
“He clearly presented a biased presentation to the grand jury,” Baker said. “He presented it so he got the outcome he wanted.”
“The grand jury was given all the evidence all the information,” Cameron said during the decision announcement.
Both grand jurors said that was a lie and they asked for more evidence and information and were denied access.
“They had all the information, video audio, ballistics,” grand juror number two said. “They had information we weren’t privy too and they did not show us that information. The witnesses or the videos or whatever we asked for. I got the impression they didn’t want us to hear it or see it.”
Baker said Taylor’s mother isn’t asking for anything special. She just wants charges related to her daughter’s death presented by the prosecution.
The council that makes the decision includes Cameron, along with three Commonwealth attorneys, three county attorneys, and two citizens.
Palmer has asked that Cameron recuse himself from the decision.
