Central Continues to Persevere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far this season, Central has been as dominant as any team in the state. “The kids have just done a great job of doing what we ask them to do,” said head coach, Marvin Dantzler. Despite being young, they only have 11 seniors, and having to maneuver around the difficulties of Covid-19 protocols the Jackets are 5-0. “We told them when we first started, the biggest thing is we don’t know when the last game will be, so we’re going to treat every game as if it’s the last game, and they’ve kind of took that approach,” said Dantzler.