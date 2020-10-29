Central Continues to Persevere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far this season, Central has been as dominant as any team in the state. “The kids have just done a great job of doing what we ask them to do,” said head coach, Marvin Dantzler. Despite being young, they only have 11 seniors, and having to maneuver around the difficulties of Covid-19 protocols the Jackets are 5-0. “We told them when we first started, the biggest thing is we don’t know when the last game will be, so we’re going to treat every game as if it’s the last game, and they’ve kind of took that approach,” said Dantzler.
Like the rest of JCPS, Central does not have a game this week. Their matchup with Fern Creek was canceled due to Covid-19. But, this team has gotten used to having games rearranged and rescheduled, sometimes the day of. Thanks to last Friday’s storms, the Jackets had to move their game at Franklin County to the next day at 5:30 in the afternoon. “Both teams wanted to play. It was just a matter if we were going to be able to do it on Friday or not,” said Dantzler.
They also had another game canceled after the Breona Taylor announcement, but despite all the up’s and down’s, and schedule changes, this team keeps a positive attitude. “We just look ahead. We look to what we can control, not what we can’t control. We can’t control not having a game this week,” said junior, Malachi Williams. “I always tell them the most important game is the next opponent. Whoever that is, that’s the most important game, and that’s who we’re going to focus on,” said Dantzler.
