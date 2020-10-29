COVID-19 testing site opens at Kentucky Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 testing is underway at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that there would be expanded COVID-19 testing in a couple of different places across the state.
As early voting continues at the Kentucky Expo Center, for just a few days you can vote and get tested at the same place.
“You don’t have to be getting tested to cast your ballot,” Beshear said, “but we need everybody to vote early at low-density times. We don’t need a crowd next Tuesday.”
Beshear said Wednesday that hundreds of tests are available each day, 200 on Thursday, 300 on the rest of the days, and results will be available in 2-3 days.
Registration for the tests is online and everyone that gets tested will also receive five free masks. Beshear said the PCR tests that will be administered are the highest quality and most accurate.
“People can register for this testing, which the federal government is helping us on, and we should give them credit,” Beshear said. “They called up, offered additional testing to us and we said absolutely.”
COVID-19 testing will continue Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. They’ll take a break from testing on Sunday and then return to testing Monday.
The testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day the site is operating.
