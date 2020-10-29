Louisville man found guilty in Thorntons armed robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was busted by police less than 10 minutes after robbing a gas station has been found guilty.
Antoine Offutt was accused of robbing a Thorntons on Dixie Highway in Sept. 2017.
Witnesses in his trial said he went in the store, ran behind the counter, and pulled a knife demanding money.
One of the victims said he put a knife to her and threatened to kill her if she didn’t open the register.
Offutt was followed by a person from inside the store after he ran away.
Officers made the arrest just eight minutes after the crime happened. Officers said he had the money he’d taken from the business.
Offutt was found guilty but mentally ill on charges including Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, Tampering with Evidence, and Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
He’ll be sentenced Dec 16.
