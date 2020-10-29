UofL-UK women’s basketball game will take a season off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The back and forth between Chris Mack and John Calipari has sparked plenty of conversation in the last month in the Commonwealth. The Cards and Cats men’s teams are still scheduled to meet on December 26 in KFC Yum! Center.
However, the women’s rivalry will take a year off.
“Because I hate to play a Louisville-Kentucky game with possibly nobody at the game, or even you know, now it could be 3,000 fans,” Cards head coach Jeff Walz said. “So now instead of playing a game, a huge game in front of nobody, we’re able to push that off for a season.”
UK head coach Matthew Mitchell understands what the game means to fans of the sport.
“It’s an important game for our Commonwealth and it’s an important game for our program,” Mitchell said. “They are always such a challenge each and every year and so tough, and so we are, we definitely benefit by playing them and this year we weren’t able to get it done. I just think that there’s some things that are happening during the pandemic that are not ideal, but we’ve just got to make the best of it and move forward, so we will definitely resume the series, and it’s an important game.”
The football series between the two schools is following a similar path, taking a year off, and picking up with UofL hosting the game in 2021.
