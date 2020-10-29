Where the candidates for Indiana attorney general stand on key issues

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – In the race for Indiana attorney general, Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel is taking on Republican Todd Rokita.
Weinzapfel previously held elected office from 2004 to 2011 as the mayor of Evansville. He served as the chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Southwest from 2014 to 2019.
Rokita, a former US representative, served four consecutive terms in Congress starting in 2011. Before he went to Washington, Rokita served as Indiana Secretary of State from 2002 to 2010.
The race for attorney general opened up in July when sitting Attorney General Curtis Hill lost the Republican nomination. Hill’s reelection chances began to wane after he faced a series of credible sexual misconduct allegations in 2018. The Indiana Supreme Court even suspended Hill’s license for 30 days in the summer after the court’s five justices unanimously found that Hill had committed a misdemeanor battery in 2018.
On the campaign trail, both Weinzapfel and Rokita said they were ready to step into the role of the attorney general. Speaking to WAVE 3 they explained how they would approach the job.
Q: How would you have worked with Gov. Holcomb and the legislature to combat COVID-19?
- Rokita: “What we need to do is update Indiana’s emergency declaration laws which were in place right after 9/11. They were not meant to be [in place] for such a long period of time like this pandemic has shown to be. It really shouldn’t be the governor issuing executive orders. The general assembly needs to call itself back into session, which it didn’t have, so these representatives and senators have the ability to show their leadership and to own the decision making not just one person in our government.”
- Weinzapfel: “I would have supported Gov. Holcomb when he issued the mask mandate two and a half months ago. It seemed to me at the time it’s good public policy, we have to get this virus under control, but he clearly has the legal authority. Both the current attorney general and my opponent in this race both said he didn’t and they ought to have the legislature weigh-in and frankly, that’s a lack of leadership on their part.”
Q: What are your views on the Affordable Care Act and the multistate lawsuit Indiana is a part of that challenges the legality of the ACA.
- Rokita: “Obamacare is bad, it’s failed to meet the promises it made. You can’t keep your policy, you can’t necessarily keep your doctor. It stands to reason that when you have the federal government in charge of your healthcare quality is going to go down, choice is going to go down, cost is going to go up. What we’re doing is we want to bring back and utilize still and better get state-based and local solutions like Indiana’s Healthy Indiana Plan which has been wildly successful.”
- Weinzapfel: “My opponent in this race voted as a member of Congress to take away the ACA and he also supports the lawsuit. This has a huge impact on Hoosiers if they are successful. They’re going to find it very difficult to find insurance. They’ll be charged exorbitant rates because insurers will once again be able to discriminate against them. For the life of me, I don’t know why they would be attacking healthcare during a pandemic. What I would do on day one is pull Indiana out of that lawsuit.”
Q: How do you believe police departments should be reformed if at all?
- Rokita: “In terms of reforms, I think we always have to be looking at ourselves and seeing how we can do better, and I think our police are the same way, but what we have to separate out is the political knee jerk reaction to implementing a reform when it may or may not be needed. So my first step, and I have police support on this, is to evaluate what is being taught in our police academies, what could be taught, what shouldn’t be taught anymore.”
- Weinzapfel: “I think there’s a great opportunity in the current environment to really kind of take a step back and make sure that we’re not only tough on crime but smart about it too, for example, I think it’s time we legalize possession of marijuana. We can make changes to make sure we restore community trust and I think that starts with making sure that police officers across the state are wearing body cams. I think we can eliminate chokeholds, I think we can improve training, especially de-escalation of violence techniques.”
Q: Do you agree with the 7th Circuit Court decision that struck down an expansion of no excuse, mail-in voting during the general election even though mail-in voting was expanded for the primary in light of the pandemic?
- Rokita: “Our mail-in system is one that requires you to request a ballot under oath and that you have a specific reason to do that. It happens to cover many of those reasons that you would have in a COVID situation, like being 65 years old or older or in a “vulnerable” population so I think we have the right balance of accountability.”
- Weinzapfel: “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, people shouldn’t have to choose between their personal health and their right to vote. We’re still in the middle of this pandemic, I don’t know why we wouldn’t put the same thing in place for the general election also.”
Q: How would you approach the job of the attorney general; what is your philosophy?
- Rokita: “I will always defend the constitutionality of whatever my clients come up with in terms of policy. I am not a lawmaker. I will defend what comes out of the general assembly who are my clients and that’s the job of attorney general.”
- Weinzapfel: “In Indiana, the attorney general is the chief legal officer so I would defend and represent the state in any legal proceedings. I would see my job as protecting Hoosiers, protecting their healthcare, protecting their wages, making sure they have safe working conditions. Those are the things I would focus on as attorney general.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.