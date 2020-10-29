Wilson out, Gatewood named Cats starter for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood will get the start at quarterback when UK hosts #5 Georgia on Saturday.
Cats head coach Mark Stoops updated the status of former starter Terry Wilson after practice on Thursday. “He’s out, he has not been able to practice. He has a wrist injury, not very comfortable obviously for a quarterback,” Stoops said.
Gatewood saw action in relief of Wilson on Saturday in the loss at Missouri. He has played in three games, completing 2 of his 5 passes and has 8 rushes for 34 yards.
Wilson is 62-101 passing for 602 yards with four touchdown passes and has 61 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
“This week Joey is the starter and he has the keys, he’s the starting quarterback,” Stoops added.
UK (2-3) and the #5 Bulldogs (3-1) kickoff at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Kroger Field.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.