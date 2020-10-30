Amy McGrath remains hopeful as Election Day nears

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the candidates make their final push before the Nov. 3 General Election, we’re taking a look at the U.S. Senate race between the current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat challenger Amy McGrath.
“I think it’s going really well,” McGrath said days before the election. “We had this debate a week and a half ago.”
McGrath believes the one and only debate with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell produced by Kentucky Gray TV stations WAVE 3 News and WKYT in Lexington gave her momentum against one of the nation’s most influential republicans.
“Kentuckians could see a real contrast between somebody who represents Washington D.C. more than he represents Kentucky,” McGrath said of the debate.
The challenger, who’s criss crossing the state in socially distanced events, told voters she’ll work for lower prescription drug prices while pushing her stance that McConnell has been in office 36 years too long and is consumed with power. McGrath maintains McConnell proved her point by being in Washington to seal the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett instead of getting a coronavirus relief bill passed.
“He’s ramming through a Supreme Court nominee,” McGrath said, “that’s what he’s doing with eight days to an election in the middle of a national crisis.”
McGrath also used McConnell’s own words in the debate for new campaign commercials. The ad shows McConnell stating, “She’s a Marine, she’s a mom and I’ve been there too long.”
“I thought to myself, yeah, you’re right,” McGrath said.
While McGrath and McConnell have spent millions filling up our TV screens and mailboxes with ads, politicos believe the retired Lt. Colonel is doing a better job of letting voters know more about herself than just being a 20 year Marine. They’ve seen her husband, Navy pilot and Republican Erik Henderson, in new ads along with their three children.
“That’s who I am,” McGrath said,"every piece of legislation that I will look at as a United States senator, I will look at through the lens of being a mom and through the lens of how does it help Kentucky’s families."
From Kentucky basketball favorite son Rex Chapman to My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, McGrath’s campaign has gotten a boost in the last couple of weeks as some popular Kentuckians have gone to bat for her. But we asked her if it’s all coming a little too late? McGrath argues she’s had big endorsements, like Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, from the beginning.
Although a majority of Kentuckians have already voted and recent polls show McConnell leading McGrath by nine points, McGrath believes the anti-Trump vote and Trump’s bond with the incumbent senator could bring a surprise result.
“That change is not going to happen under Senator McConnell,” McGrath said.
