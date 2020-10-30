Behind the Forecast: Urban heat islands - how cities influence their weather

The removal of trees and other plants reduces the natural cooling effect that vegetation creates. Asphalt and concrete make up much of the urban landscape; they quickly trap heat and are stubborn to release it. Other materials used in cities, including our roofing, are also very good at absorbing solar radiation. The heat leftover from vehicles, plants and factories, and even air conditioners contribute to the hotter temperatures within cities. The waste heat created by these sources contributes to urban heat islands. Urban heat islands gradually absorb heat throughout the day, becoming more prominent after sunset and before slowly releasing heat at night.