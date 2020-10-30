Beshear announces nearly 2,000 more coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 1,941 more coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths.
The new data push the state’s positivity rate to 6.19 percent.
A total of 1,476 Kentuckians have died from the virus. Two Jefferson County men -- ages 67 and 66 -- are among the newest deaths.
Currently, 974 residents are being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, 241 are in an ICU and 121 are on a ventilator.
In a statement announcing Friday’s update, Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay safe over the Halloween weekend, reminding them to wear masks and maintain social distance.
“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” he said. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”
Added Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Stephen Stack: “We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution. With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”
