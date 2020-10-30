Creative minds offer plenty of safe Halloween options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A frightening number of rising COVID-19 cases is putting a damper on efforts to enjoy a scary good time this weekend as close contact trick-or-treating and house parties have been discouraged.
However, WAVE 3 News found out plenty of folks have gotten creative to find worry-free Halloween alternatives.
Getting a good scare without ever leaving the car is an idea born by a couple of employees at Thomas Car Wash at 6511 Preston Highway. It turned into “Carn-evil,” Louisville’s first haunted car wash, Friday and Saturday nights, from 8 p.m. to 11 pm.
The video of the scary car wash is already a huge hit on social media, racking up more than 36,000 views.
“We’ve gotten extra crew members to come out, and whether it’s logistics, helping people move through the line, safety in the tunnel or just scaring people we are just so thankful,” Thomas Car Wash Brand Manager Kristina Johns said. “Our crew is just excited and willing to do it for us.”
Twenty dollars gets you a car wash, a scare and a donation, as 20 percent of profits go to the Bluegrass Center for Autism.
“I can have trick or treaters and they don’t have to get too close,” Schnitzelburg resident Jeff Jobson said.
For traditional trick or treating with a twist, your kids may run into thoughtful homeowners like Jobson and Cindy Lamb.
“It’s called a canine cannon,” Jobson said as Lamb smiled. The two turned a tennis ball shooter for dogs into a COVID-free way to get candy.
“I found out, it is perfect caliber for (mini) size Reese’s," Jobson said while holding his chute.
Back in the car, you may want to check out Blue’s Light Show at 4602 Glenna Way in Louisville from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. this weekend. Tune your radio to 91.3 for music to match the Halloween lights.
The long-running Halloween event Danger Run also will take place in your car this year. In a scavenger hunt, Danger Run will take you virtually to some of Louisville’s most haunted places, with a reality app and clue book.
And because the youngest of ghosts and goblins love firefighters, Jefferson County Fire Departments joined forces to bring trick or treaters two drive-thru candy give-aways from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McNeely Lake Park on Friday and at Fern Creek Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday.
“We just ask that you be patient,” Jefferson County Fire Public Information Officer Jordan Yuodis said. “We anticipate thousands, so the line could be a little long, but we’ve got over 50,000 bags of candy.”
A full list of Halloween events and times can be found at Derbycityweekend.com
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.