FORECAST: Improving weather - A Halloween treat

- FROST ADVISORY: midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday
- SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY: Strong wind gusts of 30-35 mph likely
- FREEZE WATCH: Sunday night into Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be mainly clear overnight with areas of frost. In fact, a FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area and FREEZE WARNING for our northernmost counties. Temperatures will fall into the 30s.
Much improved weather arrives for Saturday, Halloween! After a chilly and frosty start, temperatures will warm to near 60° thanks to a southerly wind. Expect sunny skies throughout Saturday. Temperatures for the Cards home game will fall into the 50s.
Expect temperatures in the 50s for trick or treating. Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed -- yay! An extra hour of sleep! Winds kick in pushing temperatures back into the lower 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a windy day with a cold front passing through just after sunrise. There is a risk for a quick burst of sprinkles northeast of Louisville as it passes through. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Sunrise: 7:10 AM ET | Sunset: 5:42 PM ET.
Confidence is high enough that with the passage of the cold front Sunday high pressure will settle in. This will allow much cooler air to invade with lows subfreezing.
A Freeze WATCH in in place late Sunday into early Monday. Highs Monday will hold in the 40s. A nice warming trend takes hold next week with dry conditions expected.
