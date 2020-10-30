GE Appliance Park contract proposal rejected by union members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union members at GE Appliance Park rejected a three year labor contract proposal.
GE Senior Director of Corporate Communications Julie Woods released a statement Friday morning saying the company was extremely disappointed in the rejection vote.
"We are extremely disappointed that employees did not vote to accept the most recent proposed contract. For the second time, the proposal was unanimously endorsed by the IUE-CWA negotiating team at the local and national levels. For months, we have actively engaged in open dialogue and negotiated a very competitive contract. This agreement offered substantial wage gains, no increases in payroll contributions for healthcare for three years, additional flexibility to manage work and personal life, and other added benefits.
Manufacturing operations remain business as usual at Appliance Park. GEA will continue building and delivering the world’s best products for our customers."
GE said it is taking time to evaluate the next steps.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.