Hardin County Schools to move to NTI

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Students in Hardin County Schools will move to virtual learning next week.
A letter to parents and guardians stated students would begin NTI on Nov. 4 and would continue NTI through at least Nov. 6. There will not be any classes on Election day, Nov. 3.
“We made this decision because of the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in our community,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “Our students and staff have done an absolutely amazing job of following social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, washing hands and taking other precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe. That is why there are not an abundant amount of cases in our schools. I’m proud of our HCS family for doing its part to maintain safe and student-centered environments. Our local health officials have shared with us that our students and staff are doing a phenomenal job of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and that the community spread is now impacting our ability to continue with in-person instruction next week.”
The decision will not impact HCS Online Academy students.
During NTI, the district said each school would serve as breakfast and lunch pick up sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Preschoolers who currently participate in in-person learning two days a week will participate in NTI for two days. Preschoolers who participate in in-person learning four days a week will participate on NTI for four days.
District leaders said a decision on whether to return to in-person classes or remain on NTI will be made on Nov. 5.
For more information about NTI, click here.
