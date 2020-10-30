JCPS announced changes for meal pick ups

JCPS announced changes for meal pick ups
Jefferson County Public Schools announced some changes for meal pickup sites.
By Sarah Jackson | October 30, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 9:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced some changes for meal pickup sites.

All meal sites will be closed on Nov. 3 for Election Day. Sites will be open Nov. 2 for families to pick up three meals for each child.

The new evening pick-up time will be from 3 to 5 p.m. instead of 4 to 6 p.m. at the following eight locations:

  • Butler Traditional High School
  • Carrithers Middle School
  • Eastern High School
  • Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School
  • Male High School
  • Seneca High School
  • Valley High School
  • Westport Middle School

Evening meals can be picked up at Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School starting on Nov. 10.

Farnsley Elementary School will no longer offer evening meals.

A special Thanksgiving meal will be distributed by JCPS Nutritional Services on Nov. 24 and families will be provided with five meals per child to cover the holiday break.

For a list of school distributing meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., click here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.