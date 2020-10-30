JCPS announced changes for meal pick ups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced some changes for meal pickup sites.
All meal sites will be closed on Nov. 3 for Election Day. Sites will be open Nov. 2 for families to pick up three meals for each child.
The new evening pick-up time will be from 3 to 5 p.m. instead of 4 to 6 p.m. at the following eight locations:
- Butler Traditional High School
- Carrithers Middle School
- Eastern High School
- Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School
- Male High School
- Seneca High School
- Valley High School
- Westport Middle School
Evening meals can be picked up at Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School starting on Nov. 10.
Farnsley Elementary School will no longer offer evening meals.
A special Thanksgiving meal will be distributed by JCPS Nutritional Services on Nov. 24 and families will be provided with five meals per child to cover the holiday break.
For a list of school distributing meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., click here.
