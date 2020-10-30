JCPS: Cross country can compete, football games canceled due to number of coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Football games will not be played next Friday evening, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
In a letter addressed to JCPS Families Friday it states the decision was made because Jefferson County is still in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.
District officials said they made following decision after a review of this week’s data:
- JCPS Cross Country teams will be allowed to compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championship tomorrow. Cross Country is the only JCPS sport currently in postseason play.
- Next week’s regular season football games will not be played. Football teams will practice in small groups next week. No game-like simulations can take place during practice.
- All winter sports can practice in small groups. No game-like simulations can take place during practice.
Another data review will take place next Thursday and updated recommendations will be released next Friday.
