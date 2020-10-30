Man charged with murder in south Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder after a man was shot in south Louisville.
James Matthew Bott, 37, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Friday on Barricks Road, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Police said he was arrested in connection to the shooting of Mathew Seng, 36, in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane on Oct. 24.
A witness saw the two men get into an altercation before the shooting, according to an arrest slip.
Seng was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Bott was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
