Multiple KY counties listed as ‘red’ on COVID-19 metrics map

During the state's coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,821 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Thursday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 103,305 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.04% statewide.
According to the governor, Thursday’s report is the third-highest day ever for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear says 227 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
As of Thursday, 1,461 have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Henderson County, Hopkins County, McLean County, Union County and Webster County are all listed in the red on the COVID-19 metrics map.
Gov. Beshear urged everyone living in the 68 red zone counties throughout the state to follow the nine recommendations set to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, starting on Monday, November 2 and ending on Sunday, November 8.
“This is a type of outbreak where we can’t deny our way out of it," Gov. Beshear said. “We can’t rationalize our way out of it, we can’t try to find excuses for not following the guidance.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear full Thursday briefing in the video below:
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 65 new cases.
Of those new cases, 16 are in Daviess County, 12 are in McLean County, 11 are in Webster County, 10 are in Henderson County, six are in Ohio County, another six are in Hancock County, and there are four new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say the coronavirus-related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of McLean County.
The district has reported a total of 5,124 confirmed cases and 4,304 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus dashboard is showing 12 new cases Thursday. They have had a total of 1,076 confirmed positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 795 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 238 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,003 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 931 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Millport Community Center on Monday, as well as at the Drakesboro Community Center on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,978 cases, 30 deaths, 1,709 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,003 cases, 14 deaths, 931 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,076 cases, 43 deaths, 795 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 630 cases, 10 deaths, 548 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,314 cases, 34 deaths, 1,085 recovered
- Webster Co. - 320 cases, 5 deaths, 265 recovered
- McLean Co. - 223 cases, 4 deaths, 141 recovered
- Union Co. - 513 cases, 6 deaths, 456 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 146 cases, 2 deaths, 100 recovered
