Report: KSP training presentation quotes Hitler, pushes for cadets to be ‘ruthless killers’
Kentucky State Police
By Shellie Sylvestri | October 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 6:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A slideshow presentation used to train Kentucky State Police cadets pushes for the recruits to be “ruthless killers," the duPont Manual High School newspaper Manual RedEye reports.

The student publication reveals the slideshow also quotes Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to encourage cadets to use violence while on the force.

It was reportedly removed in 2013 and is not currently used.

Writers for Manual RedEye were sent the KSP presentation by a local attorney, David Ward, who got the material through an open records request. His request was for any state police training materials used to train a trooper involved in a fatal shooting in Harlan County in 2018.

Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 29
Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 29
Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 1
Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 1

Hitler’s violent mindset is seemingly glorified and quoted in the presentation. “A mindset void of emotion” is urged upon cadets in the slideshow, as well as a need to “meet violence with greater violence.” The quotes are written on a slide titled “Violence of Action.”

Mein Kampf, Hitler’s 1925 manifesto that is considered the most famous anti-Semitic Nazi publication ever written, is also quoted on the slide. It reads “the very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence.”

A link in the presentation also reportedly brings visitors to a Goodreads page on Hitler.

The last slide features in bold text “Über Alles,” a portion of the German national anthem that was removed, which translates directly to “above all." A New Yorker article reveals why the term was removed from the anthem, saying many Germans believe the phrase is associated with Nazism.

Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 30
Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 30

A KSP spokesperson, Lt. Joshua Lawson, responded to Manual RedEye’s inquiry about the presentation, claiming it was made seven years ago by an academy instructor. Lawson also defended many aspects of the information being provided to cadets in the slideshow.

“The quotes are used for their content and relevance to the topic addressed in the presentation. The presentation touches on several aspects of service, selflessness, and moral guidance. All of these topics go to the fundamentals of law enforcement such as treating everyone equally, service to the public, and being guided by the law.”
Lt. Joshua Lawson

KSP Lt. Curt Hall, whose name is used on the presentation, was referred to as teaching a “warrior mentality," per KSP Captain James Goble. Goble’s statement was used in a deposition on Oct. 14, Manual RedEye revealed.

Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 28
Kentucky State Police cadet slideshow - Slide 28

It’s reported that Hall has since retired from the force but served as the assistant commander at the KSP Academy from 2005 to 2015. He also served as the KSP commander of internal affairs before his retirement.

It is not entirely clear if Hall created the slideshow presentation, but the communications director for the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed it is no longer used to train incoming troopers. She also disapproved of its previous use.

It is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement. Our administration does not condone the use of this material. The material is not currently a part of any training materials and was removed in 2013.
Morgan Hall, Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet

Governor Andy Beshear also issued the following statement on the piece, saying “action” will be taken to correct its existence:

This is absolutely unacceptable. It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media. We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action.
Governor Andy Beshear

Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds made clear her distaste for the tone used in the training piece, writing the following statement on Twitter:

This is disgusting. I certainly hope this powerpoint does not reflect the current training for KSP or any law enforcement officer entity. The tone and tenor are overtly white, Christian, male, warlike and adversarial. The idea that any law enforcement agency would use quotes from Hitler in their training is offensive and dangerous. The language used places officers in direct opposition to the communities they serve--dehumanizing civilians while propping up law enforcement. It drips with toxic masculinity and over militarization. The entire framing of creating “Warriors” serves only to create a mindset where police engage their work (i.e. the community) in fear. And a scared officer is a dangerous officer. This is only more proof that the system has to be completely undone. This can’t be reformed. We must deprogram and retrain, but that has to happen with new people, a new paradigm, and a foundation made of something other than paternalistic white supremacy. This training is emblematic of the root problems of policing and we should not be surprised with resulting fruits.
Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds

WAVE 3 News also received the following statement regarding the presentation from Lexington-based Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass. He said the training materials encouraging violence is a disservice to the troopers themselves and the community they serve.

Read his full statement below.

We are deeply pained by the news of the outrageous training materials used by the Kentucky State Police. The promotion of Hitler, the man responsible for the murder of 6 million Jews, millions of others, and the worse crimes in the modern era, by an agency, tasked with serving and protecting our community is shocking, and flys in the face of everything law enforcement should stand for.
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin

