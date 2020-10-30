Youth patients, staff at Peace Hospital diagnosed with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) - COVID-19 has made its way inside one of the nation’s largest psychiatric hospitals in the nation, which is located in Louisville. Kathy Turner, Communications Director for the Louisville Metro Health Department confirmed 17 staff members and 21 youth inpatients on two units at Peace Hospital are currently infected with the coronavirus.
Outpatient services have been temporarily suspended due to the outbreak. Turner told WAVE 3 News it is difficult to determine how the outbreak at Peace Hospital, located at 2020 Newburg Road, began but added that the virus is in every single zip code in Louisville. She said Peace has been very responsive and cooperative throughout the process.
UofL Health, which owns Peace Hospital issued WAVE 3 News this statement about the outbreak:
“Peace Hospital, and all UofL Health facilities follow CDC guidelines and consistently take precaution to protect both patients and staff.
As the premier psychiatric facility in Louisville, Peace Hospital has remained open and accepting of new patients throughout this pandemic and is committed to providing mental health services to citizens of the commonwealth during this pandemic. The hospital is currently seeing a rise in cases among youth patients experiencing no symptoms. They are cared for in congregate psychiatric inpatient units.
Care for these patients in this setting is complicated, however, Peace has been working closely with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health, Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the Regional Infection Prevention Program of the Healthcare Associated Infection team to ensure all measures have been taken to protect our patients and our staff.
Currently, all the cases are confined and all current public health and CDC recommended precautions have been taken. We continue to collaborate with Public Health officials to ensure that all safety measures remain in place.
Families are encouraged to reach out to the Hospital for up-to-date information on their loved one.”
The outbreak at Peace Hospital comes at a time when cases are surging across Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear this week urged those in Kentucky to not let their guards down as the holidays near.
“It’s even strange to wear a mask around extended family, we’re seeing the spread there. That’s why it’s really important for Halloween to be done safely, and it’s why we’re going to be talking about Thanksgiving once we get through Halloween, but you really ought to plan for something much smaller,” Beshear said.
He added the state has made hospital surge preparations, which is something it did not have to do when case numbers spiked this summer.
“We are now going back to our plans about capacity in hospitals, looking at if we have to hotel options and the use of state parks, ensuring that we have the operational plans to stand up the field hospital if necessary, because our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up; we continue to see people in the ICU,” Beshear said.
Beshear blamed much of the increase in cases on group gatherings and warned Kentuckians to not host house parties or get togethers to keep infection rates down.
