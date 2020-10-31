Beshear confirms highest number of cases on a Saturday with 1,986 newly reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the number of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth, stating Saturday’s daily numbers are the second-highest since the pandemic began.
Beshear also confirms the newly reported cases on Halloween night are the highest reported on a Saturday.
“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” Beshear said. “Be sure tonight that you are safe in how you are trick-or-treating. And make sure you are following the red zone recommendations so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you.”
There are 1,986 new cases reported on Saturday’s update, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky to 107,219.
Nine new deaths were also reported Saturday, which brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth to 1,485.
The positivity rate in Kentucky based on a seven-day rolling average is now reported at 6.10 percent.
Recommendations were also given to Kentuckians celebrating Halloween this evening. Beshear reminded residents to stay six feet apart from people outside of their households, to wear facial coverings and frequently use hand sanitizer or washing hands.
Candy should be placed out in individually wrapped bags on a porch, driveway, or table.
“Please enjoy this full-moon evening, when we get an extra hour due to the shift away from daylight-saving time. If you choose to go out, avoid crowds,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “If you are around others, please, maintain a safe social distance, wear a face covering and practice hand hygiene, whether you’re preparing treats to pass out or picking up treats that have been distributed following healthy Halloween guidelines. This is our most effective barrier to spreading infection until there’s a vaccine.”
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 964
- Patients currently in ICU: 236
- Patients currently on ventilator: 117
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
