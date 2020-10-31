Big turnout during last weekend of early voting in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the final weekend for early voting in Jefferson County. While there’s still another day of early voting Monday, and Election Day on Tuesday, there’s still been a large turnout so far for people wishing to cast their ballot and make their voices heard.
Of the four early voting locations, there’s a major discrepancy in how many voters are showing up between them.
At the Louisville Marriott East, voter turnout has been extraordinarily high. Thousands of people showing up to vote every day since early voting started.
However, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, early voting numbers are only a fraction of that. As some of the voters tell WAVE 3 News, that doesn’t mean the people of West Louisville aren’t showing up to vote.
“Yes they’re not out right now in West Louisville like at East Marriott or the other locations," voter Neal Robinson said, "but I guarantee when the smoke settles November 4, when you look up, we’re going to have shattered numbers in West Louisville.”
If you voted at the KCAAH Saturday, you were met by encouragement and gratitude from other voters and even some future voters.
This group say they just want to encourage people who are exercising their right to vote.
And despite lower turnout here in West Louisville, even the Board of Elections said that doesn’t mean people aren’t voting.
“I think you’re seeing people vote from all over," Nore Ghibaudy, director of public relations with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said. "There are people from the West End, in Portland, that actually went to the Expo Center and downtown to the Yum! Center. It’s just spread out.”
Patrice Berry brought her son Dallas to the polls today to show him why voting is important.
“Definitely setting him up for excellence and to know his privileges and the opportunity he has," Berry said.
Berry said Dallas has some presidential aspirations of his own, albeit thirty years premature.
Election Day is on November 3. For a list of polling locations for each county, click or tap here.
