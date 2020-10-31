Creative neighbors find ways to keep the spooky spirit alive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Close contact trick or treating and house events may have been discouraged, but people across the area are still found ways to safely trick or treat and keep the spooky spirit alive.
Jimmy Just and his family have been setting up a haunted house every year for 10 years. This year looks a little different, everything is on the outside because he had to get creative, much like the rest of his neighbors on Mulberry Street.
“I’ve had so many kids and so many people come out and tell me it’s so great,” Just said.
The Justs do a different display every day for a month, but Halloween is the big night.
“I think a lot of people will come out today and it will kind of make their night,” Just said.
Shrieks of joy were up and down the street, a sound Anthony Munger has been looking forward to.
“This is my first time to give candy to kids which is really weird right now because I don’t know if there will be a lot of trick or treaters so I’m hoping to attract them out and really get them into this Halloween festive spirit,” Munger said.
His witches brew of decorations included a fog machine and candy chute.
It was the perfect concoction for a wizard in training named Harry Potter… more commonly known as Winifred Hulstein.
“I’m really happy because we all thought we wouldn’t be able to go trick or treating,” Winifred said. “It’s a lot ‘funner’ than sitting at home and being lazy on one of the best days of the year.”
many parents felt safer letting their little ghouls and goblins grab their treats from a distance because of their thoughtful neighbors.
“Everybody said they were going to be putting it at the end of their yard or their driveway, so that seems safe, plus we were all stir crazy in the house,” One mother said.
