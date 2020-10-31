FORECAST: Sunny and warmer - A Halloween treat

- SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY: Strong wind gusts of 30-35 mph likely
- FREEZE WATCH: Sunday night into Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly and frosty start, temperatures will warm to near 60° thanks to a southerly wind on this Halloween. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with temperatures falling into the 50s as the Cards home game wears on.
Expect temperatures in the 50s for trick or treating, so take a jacket. Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed -- yay! an extra hour of sleep! Winds kick in pushing temperatures back into the lower 50s by Sunday morning.
A cold front will pass through near sunrise with an isolated shower or sprinkles possible; best chance NE of Louisville. It will be windy with gusts over 30mph likely. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Sunset: 5:42 PM ET.
A widespread freeze is looking likely Sunday night, but it does depend on if the wind calms down. This freeze will likely end the growing season.
Highs Monday will hold in the 40s. A nice warming trend takes hold next week with dry conditions expected.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.