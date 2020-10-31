FORECAST: Windy with falling temperatures today

- TODAY: Wind gusts of 30-35 mph likely with temperatures falling into the 40s during the afternoon
- FREEZE WATCH: Tonight into Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passes through this morning with an isolated shower or sprinkles possible, but most are dry. It will be a windy day with gusts over 30mph likely. Temperatures fall into the 40s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Cold air will continue to move into the area on a gusty northwest wind this evening. The wind will gradually die down overnight leading to a widespread freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s in the suburbs and near 30 in the city.
Find your jacket and ice scraper as you head out the door Monday morning. Despite a sunny sky, it will be a chilly day with temperatures only warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. Another cold night expected Monday night, just not as cold as Sunday night with lows in the 30s under a mostly clear sky.
A warming trend begins on Tuesday when sunshine and a southwesterly wind boost temperatures back near 60 degrees. No rain in the forecast through next weekend when temperatures warm back into the 70s.
