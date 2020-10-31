Freshman from Louisville becomes first female Eagle Scout in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Murray State University freshman from the city of Louisville has become the commonwealth’s first female Eagle Scout.
Amanda Dewey has been a Boy Scout since February of 2019, and on Saturday, she completed her Eagle Board of Review to become the first female Eagle Scout in the state.
Dewey was confirmed at the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America on Sycamore Station Place Saturday morning.
“When they announced that females can join Scouts BSA, I was ecstatic and joined as fast as I could. I decided to work towards Eagle Scout because I saw the way my brothers had grown and had heard all the stories of their great experiences," Dewey said in her Eagle Scout application.
To complete the Board of Review, Dewey completed a Scout Service Project building a kiosk for the new Harrod’s Creek Park in Prospect, Kentucky.
Next up for Dewey is the Eagle Court of Honor ceremony, a celebration recognizing Scouts earning the highest rank.
