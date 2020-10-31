Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana delivers Halloween treats to local kids living with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of volunteers gathered to make sure kids unable to go out and experience Halloween were able to have a little bit of the holiday delivered to them.
Volunteers from the Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, as well as the Junior League of Louisville, worked together to deliver bags of Halloween treats and goodies to children dealing with cancer.
Bags of candies, treats, and activities were loaded up at the Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana location on Grinstead Drive, and on Saturday afternoon, volunteers loaded the bags into their cars to make home deliveries.
While Gilda’s Club normally hosts their own safe Halloween event for kids who may not be able to go out otherwise, titled Noogiefest, the COVID pandemic caused the group to rethink how Halloween would be celebrated this year.
“Today is our 15th annual ‘Noogiefest,’ and our first ‘Noogiefest in a Box.’ We had planned to move this event from inside to the parking lot, but with the recent escalation in cases, we determined the safest route was for us to take ‘Noogiefest’ to the families affected by cancer," Karen Morrison, president and CEO of Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana said.
Several volunteers also dressed up for the event in order to bring some joy to the children and their families as they dropped off their treat bags.
“Everything that we used to do in-person, we’re now doing virtually, and through special events like these deliveries today,” Morrison said. “It’s a really scary time for (the kids and families), and we have gotten creative and out-of-the-box in every way we could to make sure we’re keeping them engaged with each other and connected to other families to know they are not facing cancer alone.”
More than 150 bags were delivered to 72 homes in 5 different counties across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
