Health expert says he’s more worried about Thanksgiving than Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Halloween in 2020 looks much different. Instead of trick-or-treating, there are events like the “Drive-By Candy Give-away” at the North Frayser Community Center. Tennessee is starting to see a second wave of cases and traditionally there is a spike in infections after a major holiday.
“You know Halloween is not as concerning as Thanksgiving,” Dr. Scott Strome, Executive Dean of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center School of Medicine, said.
Strome says the intimate family gatherings where masks come off could lead to a substantial spread of the coronavirus.
“I think we intuitively think oh yeah dad can’t have it. Mom can’t have it. My sister can’t have it and yet the virus is an equal opportunity virus,” Strome explained.
Strome is also concerned about travel.
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
People see their families in one state, and then get on a plane and potentially take the virus home to spread to others.
“These micro areas of spread suddenly go around the country,” Strome said.
So while staying safe for Halloween, health experts hope people keep it up for the rest of the holiday season.
