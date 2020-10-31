Hoosiers take care of business at Rutgers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After an emotional upset win over Penn State last Saturday, Indiana kept its focus as the Hoosiers topped Rutgers, 37 to 21 on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.
IU quarterback Michael Penix, who opened 3-for-10 for 23 yards, finished 14-for-16-for-215-yards as the Hoosiers turned a 7-0 deficit into a 37-15 lead. Penix tossed a trio of TD passes. Ty Fryfogle caught one touchdown for the Hoosiers while teammate Peyton Hendershot grabbed a pair of TD catches. Penix also scored a touchdown on a one-yard sneak.
Indiana, which came into the Rutgers showdown ranked 17th in the recent A.P. poll, will host Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
