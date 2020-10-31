Hoosiers take care of business at Rutgers

IU quarterback Michael Penix, who opened 3-for-10 for 23 yards, finished 14-for-16-for-215-yards as the Hoosiers turned a 7-0 deficit into a 37-15 lead. Penix tossed a trio of TD passes. Ty Fryfogle caught one touchdown for the Hoosiers while teammate Peyton Hendershot grabbed a pair of TD catches. Penix also scored a touchdown on a one-yard sneak.