Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 3,505 new cases, 46 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on COVID-19 cases within the state, reporting the third consecutive day of more than 3,000 cases in a single report.
Saturday’s report confirmed 3,505 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of cases reported in Indiana to 179,358.
On Thursday, the single-day case report broke the record in Indiana with 3,649 cases. Friday’s report followed up with 3,205 new reported cases in Indiana. These are the first times the state has reported case numbers higher than 3,000 in a single day.
The health department also confirmed 46 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to COVID to 4,096.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 2,910,617 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 1,699,008 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 46,807, with 14,765 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 7.9 percent for all tests administered, and 15.1 percent for unique individuals tested.
