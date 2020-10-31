Man dies in single-vehicle collision in Oldham County

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a single vehicle collision in Oldham County Friday night, according to police.
Oldham County Police said calls were received around 11:58 p.m. Friday night to the 3300 block of US 42 for a single-vehicle collision.
When officers arrived, they found a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that had hit a telephone pole at the location.
The driver, Jesse Simpson, 41, of Louisville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Oldham County Coroner.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling eastbound and had entered a curve, where he ran off the road on the south side of US 42.
Simpson attempted to re-enter the highway, where the Suburban began to slide, continuing eastbound, and then ran off the road on the north side striking a telephone pole.
Police said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.