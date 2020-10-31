Moped driver dies after being thrown off bike, struck on I-264 Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a moped driver dies from being thrown off their bike and hit on Interstate 264 Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, around 11:15 p.m. the driver of the moped was traveling west in the first lane on I-264 near the Third Street exit.
Police said that when the moped went over the top part of the hill, it veered into the path of another passenger vehicle also traveling westbound on I-264.
The passenger vehicle rear ended the moped, which caused the moped driver to get thrown off the bike.
A third vehicle also traveling westbound went over the hill and hit the driver who was lying in the roadway.
The moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to police.
The two other vehicles remained on scene. The investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.
