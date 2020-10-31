Nursing homes in Kentucky to receive $5.3 million from CARES Act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Friday that nursing homes in Kentucky would receive additional federal funds from the CARES Act.
According to a release sent from McConnell’s office, 182 nursing homes in the commonwealth would be receiving funds from the CARES Act to protect seniors from the coronavirus. The total amount being split between nursing homes is more than $5.3 million.
“We’ve learned a great deal about the coronavirus since the beginning of the year, including its danger to Kentucky’s seniors. I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering the federal funding to help keep nursing home residents and employees healthy,” McConnell said in the release. “Our healthcare heroes have been sent over $1.3 billion to continue their courageous work protecting our loved ones from this virus."
The US Department of Health and Human Services says federal funding will be delivered to nursing homes through performance-based incentives to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nursing homes in Kentucky have received around $175 million from the CARES Act so far.
“We are grateful to Leader McConnell and HHS for the $5 million being sent to Kentucky nursing home operators,” Joe Steier, President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE said. “The timely funding based upon ‘quality resident outcomes for nursing homes’ who are stepping up in a big way during the COVID pandemic will help us fund the PPE needed to keep our residents and frontline stakeholders safe.”
