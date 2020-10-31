Study says high rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health care workers face a heightened risk of coronavirus. Now, a new study finds grocery store workers also have alarming rates of infection.
Researchers conducted COVID-19 tests on 104 employees of one Boston grocery store and 20 percent had positive results. The scientists say the prevalence rate in the community at the time was just roughly one percent.
Also, three out of four of those who tested positive had no symptoms.
Workers who dealt with customers were five times as likely to test positive compared to those who had tested negative. The analysis was published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
The experts stress this was a small observational study in one store in one city at a single point in time and cannot establish cause. Also, 99 employees had filled out a mental health questionnaire and less than half said they were able to practice social distancing consistently at work.
According to CNN, at least 108 grocery workers have died and more than 16,300 have been infected or exposed to COVID-19, that’s from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.