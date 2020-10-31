Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 30 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 30:
Thursday
- Frankfort 44, Berea 0
Friday
- Bullitt East 7, Shelby County 6
- Meade County 20, South Oldham 17
- Kentucky Country Day 29, Bethlehem 7
- Trinity 42, Bowling Green 7
- Walton-Verona 40, Holy Cross 28
- Christian Academy 45, Bullitt Central 12
- Elizabethtown 55, North Bullitt 41
- Franklin County 47, North Oldham 8
- Triton Central 35, Paoli 12
- Salem 28, North Harrison 14
- Columbus East 41, Franklin Central 14
- Jeffersonville 35, Floyd Central 28
- Lapel 27, Eastern 14
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.