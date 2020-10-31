Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 30 scores

By WAVE3.com Staff | October 31, 2020 at 2:10 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 2:10 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 30:

KENTUCKY

Thursday

  • Frankfort 44, Berea 0

Friday

  • Bullitt East 7, Shelby County 6
  • Meade County 20, South Oldham 17
  • Kentucky Country Day 29, Bethlehem 7
  • Trinity 42, Bowling Green 7
  • Walton-Verona 40, Holy Cross 28
  • Christian Academy 45, Bullitt Central 12
  • Elizabethtown 55, North Bullitt 41
  • Franklin County 47, North Oldham 8

INDIANA

  • Triton Central 35, Paoli 12
  • Salem 28, North Harrison 14
  • Columbus East 41, Franklin Central 14
  • Jeffersonville 35, Floyd Central 28
  • Lapel 27, Eastern 14

