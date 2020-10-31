UK defense solid but Georgia prevails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a lackluster performance in last Saturday’s defeat at Missouri, the Kentucky defense stood tall against number five Georgia. Still, the Wildcats' offense could only produce three points against the Bulldogs as Georgia won 14-3 Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback Stetson Bennett scored on a keeper.
In the second quarter, UK’s Matt Ruffalo booted a field goal for the Cats only score on the day. Kentucky’s Phil Hoskins came up with a defense gem with an interception late in the half as the Wildcats trailed 7-3 at the intermission.
In the third quarter, Georgia running back Zamir White broke through the line and spurted 22 yards for the Dogs' second touchdown which put the visitors up 14-3.
Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood, in his first start, was 15 of 25 through the air for 91 yards, as Kentucky fell to 2-4 on the season. The Cats have a bye week coming up and return to action November 14 at home versus Vandy.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.