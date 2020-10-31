Winter Forecast 2020-2021

It is that time of the year to take a look at the data for the upcoming winter season. As we know, long-term forecasting is full of challenges just due to the limits we have on long term data and an overall limited historical context. However, both data sets are improving each year. Even since 2000, long-term forecasting has improved significantly. Will it ever be perfect? No. The Chaos Theory will keep predictability a challenge... and that is still the case in even short-range events. To add to that math, the Ohio Valley is in one of the more challenging places on the planet when it comes to weather prediction.