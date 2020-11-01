Hokies outscore Cards, 42-35

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Virginia Tech Hokies roared out to a 21- point first half lead over Louisville before holding off the Cardinals, 42-35 Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker was a handful for Louisville as he helped orchestrate the visitors' great start. Hendon scored on runs from six, three and one yard out to put the Cards in a hole.
With seconds left in the first half, Louisville got a spark from running back Javian Hawkins, who took a handoff and then raced 90 yards for the touchdown. The Hokies lead was trimmed to 21-14 over U of L at the intermission.
In the fourth quarter, Cards quarterback Malik Cunningham, who threw for 350 yards, connected with Dez Fitzpatrick on an 82-yard TD strike as the Hokies lead was cut to 31-21.
Later, Louisville running back Maurice Burkley scored on a 13- yard dash, and the Cards trailed by six, 34 to 28.
But on Virginia Tech’s ensuing possession, Hokies running back Khalil Herbert scamperd 24 yards for the score to put his team up two touchdowns.
Several of Louisville’s defensive players were held out of the game after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Cards, now 2-5 on the season, play next Saturday night at Virginia at 8:00 P.M.
