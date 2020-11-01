Homicides, non-fatal shootings continue setting record numbers in October according to LMPD data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shooting and homicide reports for the month of October continue to set record-level numbers, according to a local community activist.
Christopher 2X, executive director of the Christopher 2X Game Changers non-profit organization, said that new numbers provided by Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide division shows a continuing trend of record-breaking gun violence.
In the month of October, there were 15 additional homicides reported, and 63 people hit with non-lethal gunfire.
There have been a total of 140 homicides as of October this year based on LMPD Homicide data, 23 more than the previous record set in 2016 with 117 homicides.
“While homicides were down in October compared to each of the last three months when at least 20 homicides were reported, this is not good news. Fifteen is still a far higher monthly number than in a typical year,” Christopher 2X said.
With only two months left in the year, there have been 497 non-fatal shootings reported. The number is only eight fewer than 2016′s record of 505 non-fatal shootings in a single year.
“Every single shooting brings trauma and suffering to families, friends of victims,” 2X said. “These families and kids suffer in normal times and now during a pandemic it’s so much worse because it’s harder to access help especially with schools not in session.”
2X, through his Game Changer organization, tracks homicide and shooting numbers through LMPD to draw attention to gun violence in the city of Louisville. The organization helps provide support to families of victims affected by gun violence, offering assistance and other resources.
