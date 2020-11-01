Hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating after a hunter falls from a tree stand Saturday morning.
A release from the Indiana DNR said officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of North County Road 125 East on reports of a hunter who had fallen 14 feet from an elevated tree stand.
John Connor, 39, of Bristol, Vermont was initially treated on scene and then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis with a serious back injury.
Preliminary investigation revealed that ropes securing the saddle-style tree stand to the tree had become loose, causing Conner to fall to the ground.
Indiana Conservation Officers, as well as the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Jennings County EMS and Westport EMS all assisted with the rescue.
Officers encourage those who are hunting from an elevated position to utilize safety harnesses and lifelines, and to check all equipment and tree stands prior to climbing.
