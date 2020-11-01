Indiana National Guard assisting long-term care facilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana National Guard will soon be on hand helping many long-term care facilities across the Hoosier State starting Monday.
Teams will mobilize to more than 100 of the state’s hardest-hit long term care centers. That will eventually expand to all of the centers over the next three weeks including right here in Evansville.
They’ll help with testing, keeping up with PPE, and monitor infectious control practices.
“We really just want to protect them as much as we can decrease the mortality to COVID-19,” said Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says long term care facility residents have high comorbidities, which is why the state is doing as much as they can to protect this population from COVID-19.
“Staffing is tough for them when they have positives in their buildings. Everybody is working really hard, and when you have other sick employees out, it’s tough on everybody,” said Herr.
Before arriving, all guardsmen will be tested for COVID-19, and be tested regularly.
The health department says currently three COVID outbreaks are happening at long term care facilities. That means three or more residents have COVID.
14 News is told one-third of Vanderburgh County COVID deaths are related to long term care facilities. Herr says a majority of long term care spread has been traced back to employees.
