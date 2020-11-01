Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 2,787 new cases, 28 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health released an update on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The new report confirmed 2,787 positive cases in Indiana Sunday, according to the health department. The state’s total number of positive cases is now at 182,108.
ISDH also confirmed 28 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Sunday’s update, bringing the number of total deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 4,124.
Other updates include an additional 11,433 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 30,560 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 1,709,944 individuals have been tested in the state, with 2,941,037 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at an 8.1 percent average for all tests administered, and a 15.6 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 16,847 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 3,263 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
So far a total of 122,484 unique patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 74.8 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.