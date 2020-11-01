ISP: Over 4 pounds of meth, marijuana found during chase along I-64

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are looking for the driver that led troopers on a chase along Interstate 64 on Saturday.
ISP officials say that troopers spotted a 2020 Dodge Durango speeding on I-64.
Officials say the vehicle was clocked going 98 miles per hour, so troopers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop.
During the chase, troopers say the driver stopped quickly at the 19.5 mile-marker and threw a bag out the window before continuing east on I-64, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Officials say the pursuit was terminated after state troopers lost the vehicle on westbound I-64 as the suspect went into Illinois.
Illinois State Police and local Illinois police were contacted, but the car was not found.
According to ISP officials, a deputy with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office later discovered the bag that was thrown from the vehicle.
Officers found over two pounds of marijuana and over two pounds of methamphetamine inside the bag. Officials say the methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $90,000.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the driver’s identity or the incident is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 1-812-867-2079.
