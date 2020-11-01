LIHEAP accepting applications beginning November 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet. Fortunately, there is a way to keep you and your family warm as it starts to get colder outside.
Community Action Agencies across Kentucky will begin accepting applications for the Subsidy Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting on November 2. Applications will be accepted through December 11 or until funds are depleted.
To apply, qualified residents should contact their local outreach office operated by one of the 23 Community Action Agencies located across the state.
The Subsidy Component is designed to help low-income Kentuckians offset home heating costs based on a household’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, income eligibility has been increased to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the prior month.
- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, or a statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
More information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.