Louisville eatery helps families celebrate Día de los Muertos, as COVID-19 forces some to adapt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families celebrating the Day of the Dead across WAVE Country are doing it a little differently this year.
The pandemic has changed how they can come together, but that hasn’t stopped some in Louisville from helping them carry on the tradition safely.
At Foko at Logan Street Market, the kitchen is busy, as Southern and Mexican inspired food comes to life.
Día de los Muertos is special to some of those making that happen.
“It’s a tradition known for when the dead cross back over,” Josh Gonzalez, Managing Partner at Foko, said. “So, we set up an alter. We put our offerings in the alter. It’s a time for them to come back and kind of be with us in that space.”
Among the day’s typical activities are gathering with family, remembering lost loved ones, and eating together.
“We just remember that with happiness because we believe that they are still alive with us,” Diego Hernandez Lopez, a baker at Foko, said.
But this year, the holiday, like many others, is different.
Those at Foko originally had planned to host a day of the dead celebration, but called it off as COVID cases rose to record levels.
Executive Chef Paco Garcia said families across WAVE Country will be adjusting as well.
“It’s just different,” Garcia said. “We’re still trying to adapt and celebrate. Like doing our ofrenda. Maybe, we wont have as many people.”
Gonzalez said the restaurant is focusing on what it can do to help others celebrate instead of what’s restricted this year.
“Diego, our baker, has been making the traditional pan de muerto,” he said. “That’s a tradition where you bring the bread home with you, you set it at the alter, you eat it with hot chocolate.”
Gonzalez said families can pick it up and bring it home, keeping traditions alive – even if pandemic precautions make them look a little different.
