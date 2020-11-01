15-year-old shot by stepfather after returning home unexpectedly

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old girl is seriously injured after she was shot early Sunday morning by her stepfather, who thought she was an intruder.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to scene in the 2900 block of Debbie Drive in Clay around 2:15 a.m.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the the 15-year-old and her friend were taken to the friend’s home earlier that night. Sometime shortly after 2:00 a.m. her parents say the heard the garage door open and thought someone was breaking into the home. The stepfather retrieved his firearm and went to investigate. When he encountered his step daughter, authorities say he accidently shot the girl in the abdomen.
The teenager was taken to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.