Annual Festival of Trees and Lights, Snow Ball events go virtual for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two annual winter events in Louisville will be bringing new meaning to the phrase “Home for the Holidays," as the Festival of Trees and Lights and Snow Ball will take place completely online this year.
The 31st annual Festival of Trees & Lights, presented by Republic Bank will take place from November 13 through 15. The event will feature an online streaming series, fun family games and crafts, as well as an online auction for trees, wreaths, and other greenery benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital.
Hundreds of designers worked together to create festive items with sports themes, cartoon characters, and modern and classic holiday decoration designs.
The Snow Ball, presented by Konica Minolta, is also taking place for its 31st year on Saturday, November 21. The online fundraiser will take place on the Norton Children’s Facebook page from 7:30 to 9 p.m., with a live presentation featuring entertainment and a behind the scenes tour of the hospital.
The presentation will also feature highlights from the event’s silent auction and the winner of the hospital’s Home & BMW raffle will be announced.
Both events will honor Norton Children Hospital’s health care heroes, who continually work to ensure children receive the care they need within the hospital.
The hospital says amid the pandemic, many of these workers are now wearing additional hats, including supporting parents, educating families, and trying to make a hospital stay much less stressful.
For more information and a complete schedule of events for the Festival of Trees and Lights, visit their website. More on the virtual Snow Ball event can be found here.
